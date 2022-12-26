By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Coming into Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinal rematch had lost some of its luster with Warriors star Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Curry is actually on pace to return soon, but once the game began the rest of the Warriors made sure they gave their home fans something to cheer about as they showed up in a big way against their Western Conference foe. Although Jordan Poole managed to get himself ejected after having a big game, that didn’t seem to affect the Warriors much as they continued the beat-down of the Grizzlies. One of the top plays of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green threw a length of the court pass to Jonathan Kuminga who, as he was falling out of bounds, tipped the ball to a streaking Moses Moody who finished off the play with a thunderous slam.

MOSES MOODY THROWS IT DOWN AND STEPH LOVES IT 💥 pic.twitter.com/UyOjReuSBU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2022

While Stephen Curry may have been on the bench in street clothes, he was very active during the game and Moody’s slam dunk made him jump up out of his seat in awe.

It was a big play for Moody who hasn’t always seen consistent playing time for the Warriors this season. The 14th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Moody has seen his minutes fluctuate, but seems to be carving out a role as a bench contributor. He got extended minutes during the Warriors blowout loss against the New York Knicks in their last game and he used that opportunity to put up a season-high 17 points. Coming into the Grizzlies game, Moody had been averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in just under 16 minutes of playing time.