The Golden State Warriors got the stuffing beat out of them against the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The fans in attendance made sure to add insult to injury against Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

With the score already a cartoonish 95-54, Jordan Poole headed to the free throw line after getting fouled by Nic Claxton. With the end result virtually decided, Nets fans made sure to serenade Poole with a chant he probably didn’t appreciate.

“Draymond punched you,” fans were heard yelling.

Brooklyn crowd was changing “Draymond punched you” while Jordan Poole was at the free throw line last night. smh horrible fans pic.twitter.com/RdxYMskWFi — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 23, 2022

The nadir of the Warriors’ offseason may no longer haunt Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, but fans certainly won’t forget about it anytime soon – especially when they’re losing games by 40.

Poole and Green were largely ineffective against the Nets. Poole finished with 13 points on a brutal 4 of 17 shooting clip while Draymond had just two points on as many attempts.

The lone bright spot for the Warriors came in the form of a breakout game for James Wiseman. The former second-overall pick poured in a career-high 30 points on 12 of 14 shooting to go along with six rebounds and a three. It may have been in garbage time, but it surely nudged Wiseman’s confidence level back in the right direction.

The Warriors have won just two of their last nine games and it doesn’t get any easier as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. The showdown is certainly dampened given that Stephen Curry is still stuck on the sidelines. But that likely won’t stop animosity from both sides manifesting during the contest. Given that the game will be played in Chase Center, Jordan Poole won’t have to expect any “Draymond punched you” chants anytime soon.