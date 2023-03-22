ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors scored a massive win over the Houston Rockets, ending their rough streak of road misery at 11 games. While the win was significant for this season, once upon a time they were playing for much more than regular season stakes.

The shift in scale wasn’t lost on Klay Thompson. The Warriors are just a few years removed from colossal playoff battles with the Rockets with a potential title hanging in the balance. He spoke candidly about the juxtaposition during the postgame presser Monday.

“It is strange looking over there how young their team is,” Klay Thompson said during the Warriors presser in Houston. “The Rockets I used to play in the 2010s were seasoned vets, all littered throughout that roster. Obviously, James is one of the best players in that franchise’s history and they brought on CP too.

“They had such a great team that almost knocked us off and I had a lot of respect for those Rockets teams and now I just feel old playing these young bucks.”

Nowadays, the Rockets are racing to the bottom. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have potential but are certainly no James Harden and Chris Paul, rumors of Harden’s potential return to Houston aside.

With the Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson-led Warriors likely with just a few years of life left and Houston still a ways away from contention, it may be a while before the two franchises lineup against each other in the playoffs again.