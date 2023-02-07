It has been four years since Klay Thompson took part in the NBA All-Star Game. The Golden State Warriors star will be missing out on the festivities yet again this season after failing to make a big enough impact to be voted in as an All-Star for what would have been the sixth time in his career.

On Monday night, Thompson sent out a stern reminder about how he’s still capable of catching fire on any given night. This came in the form of a 42-point explosion in a 141-114 blowout win against the Oklahoma City Thunder that saw the 33-year-old (Klay celebrates his birthday today, so happy birthday to you, sir!) draining no less than 12 triples on the evening.

After his mind-blowing performance, Klay was asked straight up if he thought he deserved to be an All-Star this season. The Warriors vet got brutally honest in his response while also giving a bold guarantee that Dubs Nation will surely love:

“To be honest, no,” Thompson said. “If our record was better, yes, but being two games above .500, I don’t think I should be in Salt Lake City. But I will be an All-Star before it’s all said and done — again, at least. That’s a goal of mine. I’m gonna show up when it matters most. (I can) tell you that.”

I see no lies here. What Klay Thompson proved on Monday is that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. It’s about being more consistent for him from this point on, which is something that he’s struggled with since returning from a two-year injury layoff. However, I too am fully confident that we will still see Klay dawn that All-Star uniform again at least once before he decides to call it a career.