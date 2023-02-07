Klay Thompson was exceptional for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, draining an impressive 12 three-point shots and a game-high 42 points en route to a convincing 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors superstar added an eye-opening quote in his post-game press conference after the incredible evening, according to HoopsHype.

“As far as on the court, just to be like water is just to flow,” Thompson mused. “Be effortless. Be quick, but not in a hurry and always have ultimate belief in yourself. So that’s what it means to me to be like water. And I thought I resembled that tonight.”

Thompson said the quote came from the book “Be Water, My Friend” by Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter; he also mentioned his love for the book in the presser.

“It’s a great book written by Ms. Shannon Lee. That book helped me so much during the time when I wasn’t playing basketball,” Thompson explained. “Outside of basketball, I try to apply her and her father’s teachings to my life. That book is incredible.”

Klay Thompson was the star of the Warriors show on Monday night against the Thunder at Chase Center in San Francisco, finishing with a game-high 42 points, three rebounds and an assist, capped off of course by the insane 12 three-pointers.

“Every pre-game when I’m doing my warmup, I flip a little kettle bell, see if it lands upright, and tonight it did, so I knew it was going to be a good one,” Thompson laughed. “It’s been five years since I started doing that, and it’s rare it does that, but when it does, it’s nice.”

Golden State Warriors fans will be hoping it keeps landing upright, and that their philosophical superstar Klay Thompson can keep up his incredible three-point play for the 28-26 Dubs.