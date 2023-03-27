ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Jordan Poole hasn’t had the best season so far after signing his gargantuan extension to stick with the Warriors. Klay Thompson had a simple message for those questioning if the Golden State youngster can still manage to return to form.

Asked about what “gives him confidence” that Jordan Poole will be able to bounce back from some rather glaring missteps in clutch situations of late, Thompson simply had to point to the Warriors’ champion logo seen on the backdrop behind him.

“Right there,” said Klay Thompson whole pointing at the logo. “That’s all. He was a huge part of that. People tend to forget that. So that right there.”

Reporter: "What gives you confidence that he'll be able to bounce back from this, and keep up and contribute to you guys?" Klay Thompson *pointing to Warriors' champion logo: "Right there. He was a huge part of that." Klay Thompson on Jordan Poole 🗣

It’s hard to pin the loss on Jordan Poole. He was the lone Warriors piece that had it going against the Timberwolves, scoring a team-high 27 points on an efficient 8-of-16 from the field. His offense was sorely needed on a night when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for a miserable 13-of-40 shooting clip.

Still, Poole committed a couple of rather glaring mistakes in the final minute. After putting the Warriors up two on his three-pointer with 1:28 left, he took a heat check triple at the top of the key that would have been the dagger had it gone in. With the hindsight that it didn’t, letting Steph Curry make the decision on that play would have been a better call.

Then with a chance to tie or go ahead on the final possession, Jordan Poole committed a backbreaking turnover that cost the Warriors the game.

Poole got 0 composure in the clutch

To Klay Thompson’s credit, Jordan Poole has shown his ability to produce at the highest level of basketball in the past. This may be a down year for Poole thus far, but the Warriors aren’t wavering their belief in him.