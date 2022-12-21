By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors were out-classed by the surging New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, falling 132-94 despite a spirited first half effort. Unfortunately for the defending champions, don’t expect things to go much better less than 24 hours later against another red-hot team from the Tri-State Area.

Steve Kerr clarified on the postgame podium that not only is Andrew Wiggins “very doubtful” for Wednesday’s tilt with the Brooklyn Nets, but Klay Thompson would join he and Stephen Curry on the bench during the second leg of Golden State’s tough back-to-back.

No Klay Thompson tomorrow against the Nets and very likely no Andrew Wiggins. It seems Wiggins is aiming for start of the next homestand on Christmas. Here is Kerr on it. pic.twitter.com/ACv6Y765Zj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 21, 2022

Wiggins been sidelined with a right adductor since a December 3rd win over the Chicago Bulls, but started doing on-court work toward an eventual return last week. As expected, he seems on track to suit up for the Warriors’ Christmas matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thompson, meanwhile, has yet to play in both sides of a back-to-back this season. He experienced soreness in his surgically repaired knee during and following Friday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and certainly didn’t look himself against the Knicks, coughing up five turnovers and getting roasted off the dribble multiple times defensively.

Ty Jerome doing everything possible to create smallest advantage(s) on-ball. Catches on the hop here, pushing off to attack Grimes' top foot. Takes extra dribble to get Robinson in air, ensuring Looney has enough time to finish. Really impressive 1H for him offensively. pic.twitter.com/rKlk4m60ZP — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) December 21, 2022

Curry and Wiggins, by the way, weren’t the only members of the Warriors’ rotation to miss Tuesday’s game. Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green were both out in Manhattan with a non-COVID illness, and it’s unclear whether they’ll be ready to play versus Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and company.

Golden State is now 1-4 on its ugly six-game road trip, 3-15 away from Chase Center for the season at large. At least the Warriors have the excuse of a rash of injuries and absences to explain away their rough recent play. They won’t upon finally returning home to the Bay, with all signs pointing to them going home in wake of another short-handed loss, this time to the Nets.