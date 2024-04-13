The seeding race among Western Conference play-in teams took a pivotal turn on Friday. Some of the involved squads took home wins while others, such as the Golden State Warriors, suffered crucial losses. The Warriors failed to overcome the New Orleans Pelicans, who shot 20 three-pointers to carve out a 114-109 victory. Following the game, Warriors gunner Klay Thompson couldn't help but lament the wasted opportunity for an eighth-seed ranking.
“It stings a lot,” Thompson said, per 95.7 The Game.
“It stings a lot.”
The Warriors fall short on Friday
The Warriors started strong, sprinting ahead to an 11-point lead in the first quarter. However, CJ McCollum decided to turn it up a notch. Sinking five of his eight three-pointers in the second quarter, McCollum led the way as New Orleans outscored Golden State, 45-22, to put themselves up by 14 at the half.
The Pelicans kept the lead for the rest of the game. Golden State went on several second-half rallies to get within arm's reach, but the Pelicans would always have an answer — as seen in the closing moments of the game. With 1:24 remaining in the fourth, two free throws from Andrew Wiggins cut the Warriors' deficit down to three, 109-106. However, McCollum would drill his final three-pointer of the night, putting New Orleans up by six with a minute left.
Curry responded with a downtown hit of his own but he would miss the game-tying attempt with 14 seconds remaining. Free throws eventually sealed the win for the Pelicans.
Curry finished with 33 points while Thompson added 19 points and six rebounds for Golden State.
What's next for Klay and the Dubs?
The Warriors now remain as the 10th seed with a 45-36 record. They still have a chance to steal the eighth seed, but it would take a win in their final game as well as losses by both the Los Angeles Lakers (8th seed, 46-35) and the Sacramento Kings (9th seed, 45-36) in their respective closing games. If Golden State remains in the 9th vs. 10th seed play-in scenario, the team has a chance to claim ninth place with a win on their end and a loss from either the Lakers or the Kings.
It can be noted that in tiebreaker scenarios, the Kings have the advantage over the Warriors due to Sacramento's record against Pacific Division opponents. If the Warriors and the Lakers are tied, however, the Dubs get the upper hand courtesy of their 3-1 record against LA this season. (per NBA.com).
And looking at the three teams' final matchups, the Warriors don't have the hardest finale. They'll be going against the Utah Jazz, who are out of playoff contention. Still, Utah is no walk in the park. The Jazz have won their last two games, the latest of which was over the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.
The Kings may be a cause for worry since they'll arguably have the easiest game, being scheduled against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers are in last place in the West, so it's highly possible that Sacramento could end their three-game losing streak on Sunday.
As for the Lakers' opponents, it's none other than the Pelicans, who are looking to build on Friday's win in hopes of holding off the Phoenix Suns for the sixth seed.
Everything boils down to Sunday's games, and basketball fans all over the world will surely be tuned in.