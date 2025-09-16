The Golden State Warriors’ 2025 offseason has revolved strictly around one player, Jonathan Kuminga. The franchise has tabled three offers that restrict the player’s say over his own future, which has effectively been the sticking point in negotiations thus far.

Kuminga arrived at the Warriors after being selected 7th overall in the 2021 NBA draft. Interestingly enough, the franchise was initially leaning towards drafting Franz Wagner instead. Wagner went to the Orlando Magic with the 8th overall pick and has gone from strength to strength in his NBA and international careers ever since.

However, as per ESPN, the decision to draft Kuminga instead was a direct result of team owner Joe Lacob’s influence. As it turns out, Bob Myers, the team president back then, and Mike Dunleavy, the current GM who was then the assistant GM, had collectively given the green light for Wagner.

However, despite the figures preferring Wagner alongside multiple other members of the coaching staff, Lacob remained firm in his support for JK, which has been true ever since. Two seasons back, Lacob was unwilling to include Kuminga in a proposed trade for Alex Caruso, who was playing for the Chicago Bulls back then.

Further, Lacob was reportedly “glowing” about Kuminga's performance back in May after he finished as the team’s leading scorer in the second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two were then seen attending a Golden State Valkyries game together, where Lacob had asked Kuminga to keep an “open mind about a future together.”

This suggests that the current stalemate has come despite the constant support the Warriors owner has shown the 22-year-old. Unfortunately, whether that eventually results in an extension being signed remains to be seen.