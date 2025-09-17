The New York Knicks filled one of their last remaining roster spots with a former Brooklyn Nets forward. Tosan Evbuomwan agreed to a two-way contract with New York ahead of training camp, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Evbuomwan joins Trey Jemison III and Kevin McCullar Jr. as the Knicks' two-way players to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

After going undrafted out of Princeton in 2023, Evbuomwan spent his rookie campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons before signing a two-way deal with the Nets last offseason. The 6-foot-7 forward played in 28 games with Brooklyn, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 42.7 percent shooting.

The Nets waived Evbuomwan following a subpar showing at this year's Summer League. The 24-year-old averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 10-of-33 (30.3 percent) from the field and 1-of-8 (12.5 percent) from three over three appearances in Las Vegas. His outside shooting has been a weakness dating back to college, as he shot 25.8 percent from three over three seasons at Princeton and 31.2 percent last season with Brooklyn.

Evbuomwan will add depth to a Knicks wing rotation that features O.G. Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. McCullar Jr. presents another option at the position for New York. The 24-year-old split time between Weschester and New York last season, averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals on 39/22/79 shooting splits over 13 G League appearances.

In addition to their two-way players, the Knicks have 11 players on guaranteed contracts entering training camp. They also have Ariel Hukporti on a non-guaranteed deal, although they are expected to bring him back this season.

The Eastern Conference favorite signed Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Alex Len, Garrison Matthews, Matt Ryan and Mohamed Diawara to non-guaranteed training camp deals. Each of them will compete to earn one of New York's three remaining standard roster spots.