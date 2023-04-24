Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings to get a gargantuan Game 4 win in front of the home crowd on Sunday, knotting up the series at two games apiece heading to northern California.

Both star players were excellent in the wild 126-125 win; Curry scored a team-high 32 points, adding five rebounds and four assists, while Thompson scored 26 points with two boards and three assists.

Thompson spoke about his admiration for his longtime teammate after the victory.

“I’ve admired Steph long before he was a Warrior, when he was at Davidson I was a fan,” Thompson said. “I went and saw him play at the Honda Center in Anaheim against UCLA, I was amazed by his skill and his ability. And then to be drafted with the Warriors, and be his two guard for as long as I have been, it’s been nothing short of amazing.

I just appreciate his hard work, I get to see it every day. The guy’s in the best shape for a reason, he doesn’t take shortcuts, and he’s just a great family man, and he’s got a beautiful family, and he’s wise beyond his years.”

Extremely well-spoken and thoughtful words from Klay Thompson to Steph Curry, and it’s clear that the two really enjoy and appreciate sharing the court together in the NBA.

“I feel like Steph’s been the same age since 2012, he just is a simple person but he is a competitor, and just to still be out here playing in playoff games with him, it’s a great feeling and these times I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Thompson explained.

“Hopefully we can carve out a legacy of one of the better backcourts to play this game.”

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is set for Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.