Klay Thompson couldn’t be prouder of his Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, who volunteered to come off the bench in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Sacramento Kings.

It certainly came as a bit of a shock when the Warriors opted to bench Green to start Game 4. Apparently, the team liked their spacing during Game 3 when Green was suspended, and so they wanted to do it again come Sunday. It wouldn’t have been possible, however, had Dray opted to not buy in to the plan.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Green was more than willing to make the sacrifice if it means Golden State can win. Sure enough, it paid off big time as Golden State tied the series at 2-2 following their 126-125 victory in Game 4.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Thompson praised Green for his selflessness and called him the ultimate winner.

“He’s a selfless player. Draymond is a winner and he realized that last game we got a great flow offensively with the four-guard lineup, and to stagger him and Loon’s minutes benefited us a lot. … Just a big-time adjustment by the coaching staff and complete unselfishness by Draymond that allows us to reach our goal. That’s why he’s the champion he is,” Thompson said, per ClutchPoints.

The Warriors’ plan worked, and while it wasn’t easy and perfect, they got the job done.

It remains to be seen what the Warriors will do come Game 5 against the Kings, but there’s no doubt in Klay Thompson and the team’s minds that Draymond Green will be ready to do everything they ask of him.

While he has his fair share of haters, Green is clearly crucial for the Dubs and everything they do. Thompson and the rest of the Warriors know that.