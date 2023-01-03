By Jack Winter · 3 min read

Klay Thompson turned back the clock on Monday night, erupting for 54 points and 10 triples when his woefully short-handed team needed him most. The result wasn’t just the Golden State Warriors’ instant-classic 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime, but the seventh game of Thompson’s illustrious career he’s dropped 50-plus points and the seventh time he’s drained at least 10 three-pointers.

It actually hasn’t been long since Thompson last had that hot a hand from deep. He also hit 10 threes on November 20th against the Houston Rockets, leading the Warriors to their first road win of 2022-23.

But over four years have passed since Thompson last got halfway to the century mark all by himself, scoring 52 points against the Chicago Bulls on October 29th, 2018—about eight months before tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Obviously, Thompson had plenty of time to ponder his basketball mortality while sidelined for two-and-a-half seasons by that left knee injury and subsequent torn Achilles in his other leg. He’s already done much more than most anticipated following that devastating injury luck, leading the Dubs with 36 minutes per game on their run to a remarkable fourth championship in eight years last season.

It wasn’t until recently, though, that Thompson really grew to appreciate just how far he’s come with the Warriors—and how lucky he’s been to spend all of 12 of his NBA seasons with Golden State, no matter what happens going forward.

“After this year, there’s only one year left on my deal. So I just told myself, like, man, I’ve gotta enjoy every day in a Warriors uniform,” Thompson said after Tuesday’s game, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. This is such an incredible place to be in, defending champions, and to see the banners we’ve won and just the brand that’s been built here. I’ve just had to remind myself daily that this literally is a dream I’m living. What matters most is just having fun and playing hard. All the numbers, all the big nights will come as long as I do those two things.”

Thompson has one season left on the five-year, $190 million extension he signed with the Warriors in July 2019, just days after his knee injury. From a pure salary cap perspective, he’s not worth the $43.2 million owed him in 2023-24, prompting many to wonder if Thompson would be open to re-signing with Golden State on a major pay cut next summer—easing the pain of owner Joe Lacob’s run of record luxury tax bills in the process.

Don’t get too worried, Dub Nation. Thompson’s postgame pontificating was no indication of his desire to leave the only franchise he’s ever known going forward. Basking in the afterglow of a throwback performance the future Hall-of-Famer once doubted he’d ever be able to muster again, Thompson was simply showing appreciation for his decade-plus with the Warriors.

“Just, like, the certainty of it,” Klay Thompson said of having one year left on his current contract. “I don’t really think too much beyond that. I think it’s just a blessing, honestly, to earn three contracts with one franchise. I’m much more appreciative than I was, say, in 2019, let’s just say that.”