Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors were in need of a late-game hero against the Kings which made Klay Thompson step up.

Klay Thompson may have not been good for the first three periods of their matchup against the De'Aaron Fox-ed Sacramento Kings. But, he knows when Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors need to see his clutch gene.

When Stephen Curry was blitzed immediately after crossing the halfcourt, the Warriors needed options for the game-winner. Klay Thompson immediately stepped up and took on the mantle as their late-game hero. He knocked the shot with 0.2 remaining on the clock. The Kings did not have enough time left to get a shot up. Thompson unveiled his feelings after following up Draymond Green's insane defensive sequences with his clutch shot, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

“82 games throughout the regular season, it's dang-near impossible to have a perfect night or a great night every night. These wins are huge. Especially when the regular season dwindles down, we'll look back on these wins and be very grateful that we stuck it out when it wasn't pretty,” was the wise declaration that the Warriors sharpshooter made.

The Kings threw everything at him which bothered his off-ball lanes and shotmaking. In 29 minutes of playing time, he only notched 14 points which is a far cry from his usual statistics. His other impact statistics also did not move the needle as much. Thompson only had two rebounds and two assists to round out the night.

There is a lot to learn about this close win. But, being confident about your shot despite it not being one's night has to be at the top.