Klay Thompson stepped up big time for the Warriors to lead them to the crucial 102-101 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

When the Golden State Warriors needed someone to step up beyond just Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson answered the call the proved to everyone why he's a Splash Bro.

On Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, Thompson drained the game-winner to give the Warriors the 102-101 lead with just 0.2 second left in the fourth quarter. With the Kings leading by one point with just five seconds left, the Dubs had one final shot to take the lead. With Curry being marked, though, Golden State had to give the ball to someone else to score.

Thompson didn't hesitate to throw the ball up, quickly draining a pull-up jumper for the clutch bucket.

KLAY THOMPSON FOR THE LEAD WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT 🔥pic.twitter.com/3THUg8NIqW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2023

It was a rough night for Klay Thompson overall. He finished with just 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field including going 1-of-4 from deep. Nonetheless, what matters is how he ended it, and sure enough, it couldn't get any better than that.

Thompson also tallied two rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the contest. Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points on top of five rebounds and three assists.

The Warriors-Kings game was tight for the most part, with Sacramento's defense making it tough for Golden State throughout. The Dubs committed 17 turnovers, seven of which came from Curry.

Golden State improved to 4-1 on the season with the win against Sac-Town, with their only loss so far coming in the season opener against the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns. They have already won four straight, two of which are against the Kings.