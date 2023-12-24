Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson speaks on his versatility after going 6-10 from three against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson has been on an offensive roller coaster this season. While the veteran is considered a two-way threat, he's notably known for his three-point shooting. Thompson had a solid night against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, posting 28 points on 6-10 from beyond the arc.

“The best part of my game has usually been my ability to score… I'm not just a shooter though. That's funny when people say that,” per ClutchPoints on X.

Thompson was aggressive on the day, with the ability to find shots within the paint, but most of his scoring came from three-point land. While he's trying to speak on his versatility, Thompson is the definition of a spot-up shooter. He has one of the best shooting forms the game has ever seen, being able to release the ball with a quick twitch.

During the 2023 season, Thompson has averaged 17.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. He started the season on a rough patch, but he's slowly getting into rhythm. Thompson is averaging 16.3 points at home, picking up the pace in the last 10 outings with an average of 21.1 points. His three-point percentage is rising through the season, with Thompson being able to find his spot in a Warriors offense that's courted a couple of different role players than usual.

The Warriors were searching for a Robin to Stephen Curry's Batman for most of the season. Thompson has played that role for much of his career, but he hasn't been the same player after suffering a couple of injuries. He's now back in that spot and the Warriors are thriving with his success on the court.