Klay Thompson’s hilarious reaction to getting hypnotized

Stephen Curry isn’t the only one in the Bay Area who can make NBA stars go “night night.” Just ask Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow four-time champion Klay Thompson.

Thompson’s epic offseason continued this week when he was hypnotized by magician Johnny Wu at an event at Dodgers Stadium. Or was he? Thompson insisted he needed to check the film after allegedly falling under Wu’s spell, but video of the incident makes clear he really was in a state of subconsciousness.

Is that how defenders feel, confused and helpless, when Thompson is raining triples in their faces? Probably.

The Warriors won an incredible fourth title in eight years last season by taking down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry won his first Finals MVP and Andrew Wiggins cemented himself as one of the best two-way role players in basketball, but Thompson’s performance loomed large to Golden State’s triumph, too—especially over the back half of the series.

Exploited defensively by Jaylen Brown early, Thompson quickly ceded tougher individual assignments to Wiggins, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II in the Finals. But he reverted back to checking Brown and Jayson Tatum for extended stretches once the Warriors fell behind 2-1, flashing the stellar one-on-one form that once made him a borderline elite defender as Golden State took control of the Finals.

Thompson fared better than anyone could’ve reasonably expected last season after returning in January from two-and-a-half years lost due to injury. Don’t be surprised if he’s more productive and impactful in 2022-23, though, his body both further removed from multiple surgeries and more acclimated to the rigors of NBA basketball.

Most players, remember, need a full season to reach their pre-injury peak when coming back from so much time away from the game. There’s a chance Thompson, 32, never quite gets there. Maybe some more hypnosis from Wu will help him stave off Father Time?

