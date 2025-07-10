The Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has clarified his stance on retirement.

Speaking on Thursday during the American Century Championship golf tournament, the 37-year-old point guard stated, “I don’t know. I'm just taking it two years at a time. That's what I have left on my contract right now,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Curry, who has spent all 16 of his NBA seasons with the Warriors, remains one of the league's top performers despite his age. During the 2024–25 regular season, he averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field, 39.7% from three-point range, and 93.3% from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, he posted 22.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds across 35.1 minutes per game.

Curry’s decision-making timeline has provided clarity to the Warriors’ front office. With two years potentially remaining in Curry’s career, Golden State is operating in full “win-now” mode. The franchise has surrounded him with a veteran star like Jimmy Butler, abandoning the previous “two-timeline” strategy of combining young talent with established stars. Rumors have also linked the team to Al Horford in an attempt to bolster the veteran core further.

Curry has been increasingly open about contemplating retirement. Speaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews last December, he acknowledged:

“More than I probably have before. I think, you know, it's okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near, whatever point. But only because it allows you to enjoy what's happening right now. But I think the more you talk about it, the more you acknowledge it, it levels up just the sense of urgency of the moment now.”

Article Continues Below

He doubled down on this mindset during a February interview with Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, saying:

“You think about that more and more. I'm not at the farewell yet. That's just part of time. If you're fighting human nature or fighting the inevitable in that, then … I don't think you're handling it right. Because you need a little bit of fear of what's coming, what an end might look like, to inform decisions that you're making now and appreciate what's going on right now.”

Stephen Curry's historical impact is both undeniable and underrated. In HoopsHype’s ranking of the NBA’s 79 greatest players, Curry was placed 13th, below Kevin Durant and above Oscar Robertson. The publication recognized Curry as “the greatest shooter ever” and credited him with revolutionizing the way basketball is played. However, some pundits view his lower ranking as a reflection of persistent under-appreciation, especially when compared to peers like Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant, whose team impact has been more widely celebrated.

Amid the Warriors' struggles in recent seasons, Curry’s individual legacy continues to grow. His resume includes four NBA championships, two league MVP awards, one Finals MVP, two scoring titles, 11 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA honors, and an Olympic gold medal. He is also the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made.