There's something intriguing about the two-way potential of Will Richard, one of the Golden State Warriors' two 2nd-round rookies. After his debut was delayed by pending trade finalizations, Richard finally took the floor for the Dubs' Summer League squad and took the California Classic by storm.

The shooting guard who helped lead Florida to a national championship finished with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a +13 plus/minus in his debut. He also had a chance to win the game on a deep 3-pointer, but came up just shy.

But what's more intriguing than his positive stat line was the 3-and-D wing potential he put on display.

On the very first possession of the game, Richard swiped the ball away from the Spurs' David Jones-Garcia and ran the floor for a layup, getting his first bucket and steal in one fell swoop. After the game, Richard talked about his defensive mindset from the opening tip.

“I have a lot of length on defense. And I can do a good job of knowing where the ball is going to be,” Richard said. “So for me, just being aggressive. As soon as I saw him bring it down, I knew I could have a chance to steal the ball.”

Richard's defense didn't stop there. The No. 56 pick in the 2025 draft used his 6-4 frame and 6-10 wingspan all night long, hounding the Spurs ball-handlers and forcing bad turnovers.

After the game, summer league head coach Lainn Wilson talked about Richard's understanding of individual and team defense.

“His activity on the ball– he was doing what we asked off the ball as well. There wasn’t many times where he was caught out of position. Obviously he’s a pretty aggressive player, so that’d be the only time he gets burned. But we can honestly work with guys that are pretty aggressive.”

Can Richard help the Warriors this season?

Article Continues Below

It's dangerous to get overexcited about a 2nd-rounder. Especially in a single summer league game. But again, there's something more to Richard that was visible in this one-off summer league game.

It's got something to do with his size, which is hard to describe because Richard plays bigger than 6-foot-4. And that long wingspan of his was handy on more than a couple of occasions, especially with how active his hands were defensively.

Offensively, it was a little more of a mixed bag. Richard was 3-of-10 from the field, struggling with his shot outside the paint at times. But what he did do well was attack the paint and draw fouls. He was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line and earned every trip by seeking out contact.

Richard also ran the floor extremely well. In transition, his teammates found him streaking down the lane a number of times, which usually resulted in points. Richard had a nice transition three as well as a highlight-worthy alley-oop, all because he ran the floor right.

But while there were plenty of encouraging signs for Richard, the Warriors shouldn't count on him dynamically changing their destiny this upcoming season. Can he be a trustworthy wing option for Steve Kerr somewhere along the way this season? Potentially. His IQ, hustle, and length are all things Kerr and the Warriors could use.

But like many on the Dubs' roster, he lacks on-ball shot creation. Simply put: if he can't knock down an open jumper after the defense doubles Stephen Curry, he's not going to see the floor. And right now, there's still a bit of an adjustment period to the NBA 3-point line.

Still, if this game is a true glimpse of what Richard can be, then the Warriors can add another 2nd-round hit to their growing list of late-round gems.

More Warriors News
image thumbnail
The move Golden State Warriors still must make in 2025 NBA free agencyPaolo Mariano ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors get ‘ice cold’ updateJedd Pagaduan ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Kevon Looney (5) as a timeout is called during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s powerful reaction to Kevon Looney’s farewell messageRichard Pereira ·
Kevin Durant photoshopped in Rockets jersey, Jalen Green photoshopped in Suns jersey, Adou Thiero photoshopped in Lakers jersey, Alex Toohey photoshopped in Warriors jersey, Rocco Zikarsky photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey, David Roddy in Hawks jersey, Sean Marks (Nets GM) all together. With letter grades of A, B, C, D, F all around the graphic.
Kevin Durant trade grades for record-breaking 7 teams involved in blockbusterBailey Bassett ·
Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center
Kevon Looney sends nostalgic tribute to Oracle Arena in Warriors goodbyeJosue Pavon ·
Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) holds onto a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center
The moment Kevon Looney will remember most from Warriors tenureJosue Pavon ·