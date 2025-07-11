Golden State Warriors great Stephen Curry is obviously monitoring what his team is doing in the offseason, as the Dubs try to collectively stave off Father Time, but he is shifting his focus to the Edge Wood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. The four-time NBA champion is looking to reclaim his title at the American Century Championship, the annual celebrity tournament that brings together many current and former athletes as well as celebrities. Some people are wondering if LeBron James will find his way to the event at some point in the future.

The all-time great and Los Angeles Lakers superstar has entered the golf world after posting videos of himself playing a couple of rounds at the beginning of July. Curry formally welcomed James to the sport, expressing optimism that the 40-year-old has the potential to become a respectable player. He is worried about his unorthodox swing, though. One reporter asked the 2022 Finals MVP if he could envision the 6-foot-9 James competing in the American Century Championship.

Curry bluntly answered the question, using another NBA legend to make his point. “I mean, Charles [Barkley] plays, so probably,” he told reporters on Thursday, per Golf Digest.

It is commonplace to mock The Round Mound of Rebound for his golf skills. Those who know nothing about the game can tell you that Barkley is not good at it. The jokes have become trite at this point, but what gives life to Curry's barb is the matter-of-fact way in which he delivered it. The greatest shooter of all-time does not even crack a smile.

Stephen Curry was asked if LeBron James could play in the American Century Championship. His response? "I mean, Charles [Barkley] plays, so probably." 😂 pic.twitter.com/O7mHajfrg3 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephen Curry looks to add to his trophy collection

Article Continues Below

Judging by his demeanor, Curry truly believes that if the longtime hoops analyst can gain entry into golf tournaments with the notorious hitch in his swing, then so could LeBron James. He may have just given his fellow regular season MVP some extra motivation before the American Century Championship tees off on Friday.

Stephen Curry will open play around 9: 30 am local time, fittingly competing in a first-round paring that includes Dell and Seth Curry, his father and brother, respectively. Charles Barkley will start a little later and is grouped with comedians Larry the Cable Guy and Nate Bargatze. That unique trio is rivaled only by the random Group One, which consists of television host Carson Daly, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.

While most of the 90 participants are just there to raise money for some good causes and enjoy the nice weather Stateline has to offer, Curry is a legitimate contender. He topped the field of competition in 2023, sinking a walk-off eagle to edge out retired tennis player Mardy Fish and deliver possibly the most thrilling moment in the event's history. No. 30 skipped the tourney last year, instead preparing for the Paris Olympics with Team USA. That sacrifice ended up working out pretty well.

Curry aims to take back his crown in 2025, however. If he claims first place once again, then perhaps both Barkley and James should ask for lessons.