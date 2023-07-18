The Golden State Warriors made a minor move on Monday, as they are adding former Boston College Eagles star Jerome Robinson via a training camp deal. This does not mean that Robinson has already made the roster of the Warriors, as he still needs to prove himself to earn a permanent spot, but it’s a chance he will take after not seeing action in the NBA during the entire 2022-23 season.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“Free agent G Jerome Robinson has agreed to a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. A former lottery pick with the Clippers, Robinson played with Santa Cruz of G League the past two years and will compete for an open roster spot with Golden State.”

This update clearly does not qualify as a #WojBomb, but it does move the needle a bit, as Robinson could potentially find success in the Warriors’ proven system.

Robinson is no stranger to Golden State, as he played two seasons in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s affiliate. He averaged 20.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field in his first year with Santa Cruz (2021-22) and 14.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting in the 2022-23 campaign.

Robinson, who played three years with Boston College, turned pro in 2018 when he was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round as the 13th overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft. He was traded by the Clippers to the Washington Wizards in 2020 and was waived by the Wizards in 2021.