The Golden State Warriors wrapped up Las Vegas Summer League play on Thursday with a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, leaving them winless in Sin City. Combined with two prior games at the California Classic in Sacramento, the Dubs finish July at just 1-5—a disheartening record that's no indication of whether the last two weeks were a success.

Wins and losses just don't matter at Summer League. Individual performances only loom so large in the grand scheme, too, but still yield far more meaningful takeaways than team record. With that reality in mind, here are the three biggest things the Warriors learned from 2023 NBA Summer League.

Brandin Podziemski's jumper isn't quite ready

The Warriors' first-round pick promised to make more shots in his team's Summer League finale, and didn't totally disappoint. Podziemski went 4-of-8 overall and 2-of-5 on triples Thursday against the Rockets, welcome and much-needed improvement as a scorer compared to his rough 1-of-10 outing barely 24 hours earlier.

But the same problem that's dogged Podziemski most throughout the first two weeks of July remained on display regardless.

Clearly making a concerted effort to be more aggressive hunting three-pointers, he was noticeably uncomfortable quickening his release and launching long balls that weren't wide open. These pull-up tries look almost nothing like Podziemski's normal jumper, from the inconsistent base, to the high arc, to the complete lack of accuracy.

Podziemski needs to be a high-volume, deadeye shooter to get on the floor for Golden State, and Summer League laid bare that he has some work to do before owning that distinction. There might not might've been a better passer in Las Vegas, and Podziemski wasn't the abject minus defensively his worst isolation possessions suggested. It's obvious what Golden State saw in him at No. 19.

Until he tightens his jumper to keep defenders honest at the point of attack, though, Podziemski's elite-level feel and court sense on offense won't reap the team-wide benefits they should. Expect him to spend time plenty of time in the G League as a rookie, honing his shot off the bounce and the catch to re-emerge as the long-range marksman who hit 43.8% of his threes at Santa Clara.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was a draft-night steal

A hamstring injury kept Jackson-Davis out of Golden State's first five Summer League games. He was on a minutes limit versus Houston, too, relegated to short bursts of action before catching his breath. Still, the stretches Jackson-Davis was on the floor Thursday afternoon made it obvious why the Warriors bought back into the second round of the draft and quickly signed the No. 57 overall pick to a four-year, guaranteed contract.

Jackson-Davis' natural passing chops and active, multi-effort defense were on display in the game's first 30 seconds.

That eyebrow-raising two-way sequence marked Jackson-Davis' lone assist and block of Summer League.

He made several more value-add passes and flashed advanced feel as a screener in pick-and-rolls and dribble hand-offs, but didn't quite show off the impact defensive versatility that made Jackson-Davis a regular on Big 10 All-Defense Teams. His substandard size for a center was apparent at times defending the rim, and he wasn't especially smooth sliding his feet with ball handlers on the perimeter.

Those subtle defensive deficiencies paled in comparison to the jolt Jackson-Davis gave the summer Dubs as a finisher. With great hands, the ability to maneuver through traffic and a keen sense of angles and timing rolling to the rim and positioning himself in the dunker spot, Jackson-Davis was extremely impressive at the basket against Houston.

Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric are firmly ahead of Jackson-Davis in Golden State's interior pecking order. Jonathan Kuminga will play in front of him, too, and the Warriors also won't hesitate to go small with Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II at de facto power forward, pushing the rookie further down the bench.

But if his brief appearance at Summer League proves a jumping off point, Jackson-Davis could definitely contribute in 2023-24 when the Warriors are short-handed—not to mention carve out a niche as a dependable third or fourth big man down the line.

Lester Quinones and Gui Santos aren't just G Leaguers

Quinones cooled off after a hot start in Sacramento, shooting only 22.2% on nine three-point attempts per game in Sin City—efficiency struggles that halted his palpable momentum for Golden State's 14th and final regular-season roster spot. There have been rumblings the Warriors may leave that slot open entering training camp, letting Quinones and free agent veterans on the league's fringes battle for it in practice.

The G League's reigning Most Improved Player, this summer made clear Quinones has the shot-making chops, playmaking ingenuity and budding defensive effectiveness required of all deep backcourt reserves. He could even thrive as soon as next season in a scaled-down offensive role playing off the likes of Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, draining catch-and-shoot jumpers and attacking bent defenses.

Still, it may be a year before Quinones makes a full-time jump to the NBA. That's virtually guaranteed of Santos, who—as noted by @gswcba on Twitter—would have to be bought out by Brazilian club Manas prior to being added to the Warriors' roster.

Santos' path to a two-way spot is more straightforward, though, and one that seems a legitimate possibility following his quietly standout play at Summer League. The 21-year-old's additional muscle made him a devastating driver in Sacramento and Las Vegas, his initial burst, patient footwork and ability to play through contact on the move being too much for all comers.

Santos' jumper looked improved but still needs to get better, and he struggled containing the ball in isolation and executing team concepts defensively.

Given the seeming inevitability of his drive game this summer, though, it seems more likely than ever Santos will eventually find his way to the NBA—as long as he can make defenders guard him beyond the arc and become a less exploitable defender.