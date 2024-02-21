The Warriors are bringing back a sharpshooting young guard.

The Golden State Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference heading into Thursday's resumption of play. Legendary point guard Tim Hardaway revealed his thoughts on the Warriors making a deep playoff run, and young players could be a big part of it.

The Warriors have gotten younger lately by relying more on rising star Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green has taken notice. Now, the Warriors are planning on bringing up another potential young contributor from the G League.

On Tuesday, NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the Warriors' latest expected move, and it's a familiar face among fans who have followed the team in recent years.

Warriors Set to Bring Back Quinones

The Golden State Warriors are planning to convert shooting guard Lester Quinones' two-way contract to a standard NBA contract.

Quinones currently plays for the G League's Santa Cruz based franchise and is averaging 23.5 points with six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Golden State Warriors plan to convert two-way guard Lester Quiñones to a standard NBA contract, Mike Miller and Derek Malloy of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tell ESPN. Quinones — who has averaged 4.8 points for Warriors this season — was the 2023 Most Improved Player in the G League. pic.twitter.com/mNPYzqfMLi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2024

Quinones has career averages of 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He has shot 40.4% from three-point range over the course of his NBA career.

Warriors to Begin Second Half

Golden State plays the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET in a game that could set the tone for the second half of their season.

The Warriors are 11 games behind Western Conference leaders the Minnesota Timberwolves and also have the difficult task of facing the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

A week from tonight, Golden State will travel to Washington, D.C. to take on former franchise star Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.

For Coach Steve Kerr's team, it could be a chance to see if youngsters like Kuminga and Quinones are ready for the bright lights.