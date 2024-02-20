Tim Hardaway sees a path for the Warriors to win again.

ClutchPoints had the chance to sit down with Tim Hardaway at All-Star in Indiana, where the Hall of Famer shared some of his experiences playing with the Golden State Warriors back in the 1990s, and the current state of the team's championship window. Through 53 games, the Warriors are 27-26 and are 10th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they'd have to go through the Play-In tournament just for a spot in the postseason.

Tim Hardaway kept it real on the Warriors

“Stay healthy, Draymond Green, stop getting suspended,” Tim Hardaway said. “His basketball IQ is through the roof. We just now need him to concentrate on not getting frustrated or crazy. I think Klay knows what he needs to do. Let me see the next five games after All-Star. I still think they can make a playoff run. If they're right, if (Jonathan) Kuminga is right, if (Andrew) Wiggins is right, with Steph Curry they could make a hell of a run.”

The Warriors have had their fair share of drama throughout the season. Green missed 12 games after being suspended indefinitely after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face. As the team's glue guy and versatile weapon, missing games hurt the team. Wiggins went from being the Warriors' second-best player in the NBA Finals in 2022 to being a shell of himself. Plus, Klay Thompson has just now started to reinvent the wheel after committing to a bench role.

It really is Steph Curry or bust this season

The only consistently good force for the Warriors all season has been Steph Curry. He's averaging the most points by a player in their 15th season with 28 points per game in the 2023-24 season.

Despite all the other pieces around him having some question marks, he has done more than enough to attempt to get into the postseason. Fortunately for the Warriors, Kuminga has picked up some of the slack and has been productive.

Golden State is going to have to end these last 29 games strong for a shot into the postseason in order for Tim Hardaway's prediction to be correct. Heading into the All-Star break, the Warriors went 6-1 in their last seven games. They can get hot and rattle off enough wins to get into the 6th seed.

They're four games back for that spot. If the Warriors still have that championship juice, better to pour it out now rather than later.