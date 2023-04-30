Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Just like of the rest of his peers, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard couldn’t help but be in awe of Stephen Curry after his performance for the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Sacramento Kings.

On Sunday, Curry exploded for 50 points to help the Warriors dominated the Kings, 120-100. Chef Curry made history in the process, breaking Kevin Durant’s record for the most points in a Game 7 in NBA Playoffs history.

Kevin Durant called the performance “legendary,” while the likes of Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan and many more heaped a ton of praise on Curry for his incredible display.

As for Lillard, he couldn’t help but call Curry a “filthy animal” for that all-time performance against a strong team in a really difficult arena.

“Steph Curry you filthy animal lol… he just packed up a very good team … in a very tough building,” Lillard wrote on Twitter.

While Damian Lillard could have probably chosen a better phrase to describe Stephen Curry, it’s really hard to blame him. Anyone would have been at a loss for words after witnessing the greatness that the Warriors superstar displayed in the game.

And to be fair to Dame, Curry was definitely “filthy” with the 50-piece he dropped on the Kings, on the road and in front of the Sacramento faithful that were hoping to see the team make a deep run in the postseason.

Curry is a savage, and he didn’t hide that from start to finish.