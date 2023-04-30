Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After watching Stephen Curry’s greatness in Game 7 versus the Sacramento Kings, veteran sports commentator Stephen A. Smith is convinced that the Golden State Warriors star is not only the best “Stephen” in the world. For him, Chef Curry also now has a case as the greatest point guard in NBA history, even better than Magic Johnson.

Smith said as much right after Curry’s 50-piece took down the Kings in their crucial do-or-die clash on Sunday. It was a performance for the ages for the sharpshooter, so much so that even his NBA peers like Kevin Durant, Trae Young and many more are left in awe.

For Smith, he expressed his belief that it’s time to restart the debate for the best PG the world has ever seen.

“We need to have a conversation if he’s the greatest point guard to ever live,” Stephen A. shared, via NBA Central.

Aside from his 50-piece, Stephen Curry also had eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in the epic 120-100 Warriors win. Steph had 20 points in the first half before exploding in the second, erasing the little lead the Kings had and pushing the Dubs to a comfortable win in what many expected to be a tight affair.

True enough, as Stephen A. Smith said, Curry has proven that he has a big case to be considered the GOAT PG. Not only does he have the accolades to back it up, but his body of work and sustained greatness in the past decade definitely puts him in the conversation alongside Magic Johnson and a few others.