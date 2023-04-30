A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Steph Curry came out to play on Sunday and it resulted in an unforgettable performance in the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 7 victory over the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings. The greatest shooter of all time set a new record for the most points in a Game 7 with his 50-piece in this do-or-die game, thereby setting up a mouthwatering matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

Now that they’ve taken down the Kings, Curry and Co. will need to go through the red-hot Lakers amid their title defense. Steph was asked immediately after the game to share his thoughts on this upcoming matchup, and the Warriors superstar had nothing but praise for their upcoming foes:

“They’ve obviously been a different team since the trade deadline,” Curry said, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “… They’re playing unbelievable. All the pieces fit. It’s going to be a huge test for us.”

This is far from the first time Curry will face off against LeBron in the postseason, but obviously, James has a whole different team behind him at the moment. This series should be one for the books as fans look forward to a revival of Steph and James’ epic rivalry from the Warriors vs. Cavs days.

The Dubs aren’t taking anything for granted, though. Despite their totally forgettable first half of the season, the Lakers are a whole different animal now, and Steph Curry and the Warriors are well aware of this fact. This is going to be an epic series for sure.