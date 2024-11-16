While Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called it a “disgusting” performance against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, it still ended in a 123-118 win that brings them to 2-0 in NBA Cup group play. As Warriors star Draymond Green got ejected in the game, it was a great outing for Moses Moody, who had 14 points off the bench as recently spoke of how much Stephen Curry has impacted his career.

Being a 22-year-old guard, there is probably no one better to have on your team than Curry, who ranks among the league's best and even all-time. Moody was on the FanDuel Network's “Run It Back” show, where he spoke about the work ethic of Curry.

“I think it's been great to come in the league as a rookie and have Steph [Curry] being there from day one,” Moody said. “You know, you can be in different situations, and you're human. You're naturally gonna kind of compare yourself and what you want, the ultimate goal is to become Steph Curry. But you can be on so many teams, and you can see the guys that are at the top of the pecking order, that are chilling or that are doing it a certain way, doing it the wrong way. And then it's like, then you kind of equate success, or the highest level, with being able to relax and taking steps back on the working side.”

Warriors' Moses Moody on the drive of working with Stephen Curry

Curry is iconic, whether it be his shimmy dance or his play on the court, Moody has the benefit of not just learning to play like him but also working just as hard as the 36-year-old. Moody has been on Golden State since 2021, where he was the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as Curry has been there along the whole way.

“But having Steph in the locker room from day one, it pushes me now to thinking like ‘Okay, I can't let Steph work harder than me because he's already who he is,'” Moody said. “It lets me know that the better you get, the harder you got to work, the harder you got the opportunity to work because you got to play more and this and that. So that's been a really good, good thing to have for me, my whole career, just a good role model to equate success to.”

Even though the revolutionary player can be seen as an untouchable star, he is still one who appreciates being a player on a team that can still improve and be coached. This happened recently when Kerr was seen yelling at Curry when the team took on the Boston Celtics, as Green even spoke about it on his self-titled podcast.

While Curry is a long-time veteran, he still wants to add another piece of hardware for the Warriors as the team has a 10-2 record to start the season. Golden State next faces the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.