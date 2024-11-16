Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all-time and will go down as one of the top-15 players in NBA history. He is also apparently the current owner of the best celebration in the game, according to his peers.

Various players, including a few of Curry's Warriors teammates, consider the “night, night” celebration to be the cream of the crop. Devin Booker and Jaren Jackson Jr. specifically mentioned the one the four-time NBA champion pulled out at the Paris Olympics in the Gold Medal Game after sinking a dagger 3-pointer over two French defenders.

Curry has brought his hands to his face during plenty of pivotal moments throughout his career, but it carried a different feel when he did in his first Summer Games. He lifted the United States from the brink of elimination against Serbia in the semifinals and then helped the squad secure the Olympics crown versus the host country. Curry scored a combined 60 points in the medal round, which is especially difficult to fathom when considering the profusion of star power the Americans boast.

The 36-year-old, in tandem with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, sent a message that he is still one of the most prominent figures in the NBA. Curry is the leading scorer on a 9-2 Warriors team (23.9 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting), continuing to mesmerize fans around the world. He is leaning on his teammates, including newcomer Buddy Hield, but the 2022 Finals MVP is still the guy the Warriors rely on to bring down the guillotine.

And when he does, he makes sure you know it.

There are few signature celebrations in the NBA today

Stephen Curry enjoyed yet another fourth-quarter eruption at the expense of former Splash Brother Klay Thompson, as Golden State stormed back late to earn a 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He might have the opportunity to break out the “night, night” celebration in Friday's NBA Cup matchup versus the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA clearly enjoys it. Though, there are admittedly a lack of alternative options to choose from in the modern game. Maybe another star will draw inspiration from No. 30 and think up their own memorable celebration. After all, Curry is not going to be a league flag-bearer for too much longer, even if his shooting stroke does look as pure as ever.