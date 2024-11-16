The Golden State Warriors are on a great run to start the NBA season, but that doesn't mean head coach Steve Kerr isn't going to get after his players, even two-time league MVP Stephen Curry and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

Although generally known to be a relatively laidback and affable coach, Kerr, as one might expect of any coach, has been seen chewing out his players and, like last night, the referees. And earlier in the month against the Boston Celtics, Kerr laid into Curry specifically as he came back to the bench after the star guard threw an ill-advised pass down the court, which Derrick White intercepted and the Celtics turned into a three-pointer on the other end.

While Curry and Kerr both agreed that the former MVP likes being coached and were fine, Green, the second-longest-tenured Warriors player after Curry, explained his thoughts on that particular instance and Kerr yelling at players, in general.

“When I saw it, I just go to Steph and reassure him like, ‘Yo, we good. F–k that.' Just to make sure his head stay in the right place, 'cause people respond to things differently,” Green said on the ‘Draymond Green Show' with Baron Davis. “When you are one of the top dogs on the team, the job goes far beyond just going out there and playing a good basketball game. You have to know what makes your guys tick.

“When you see Steph Curry get cussed out like that, and he just … [has] no real real reaction. And then Steve come at you, you gotta shut the hell up. You have no choice but to shut the hell up. And it sends a message to everyone. And more importantly, who else it sends a message to? It sends a message to the rest of the coaches.”

Stephen Curry, Warriors off to 10-2 start

Despite losing Klay Thompson, Curry and Green's longtime running partner, to the Dallas Mavericks over the summer, the Warriors have flourished so far this season. Golden State currently sits at 10-2 after last night's win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, which puts the Warriors just half of a game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference.

Since being blown out by the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors have won each of their last three games — Golden State defeated the Thunder in OKC before defending its home court vs. the Mavericks and Grizzlies.

With the schedule ahead, it is also very possible the Warriors will be 15-2 the next time they face the Thunder on Nov. 27. Between now and then, Golden State plays the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7), Atlanta Hawks (6-7), New Orleans Pelicans (4-9), San Antonio Spurs (6-7), and Brooklyn Nets (5-8).