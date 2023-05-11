Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is more than just the son of Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, a player revered for his defense as much as his trash talk.

In 17 career seasons, the older Payton amassed nine All-NBA selections, nine All-Star selections, nine All-Defensive selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award and an NBA championship, amongst other things. Not bad for a former second overall pick, as Payton was when he left Oregon State in 1990.

Payton II hasn’t had quite the same journey, going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2016 despite his NBA bloodlines and being a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

A long and winding path has seen Payton II signing two-way contracts and 10-day contracts just to stick in the NBA. All of which has led to the present moment, with the 30-year-old starting for the best team of this generation in a hard-fought playoff series.

“People have to understand that this is a hardworking man,” Payton tells Andscape’s Marc J. Spears about his son. “The good player doesn’t always get picked. So, you go through your journey. Don’t give up. Do what you have to do. And my kid was one of those guys. I was tough on him, rough on him…

“But everyone has to keep looking at that and say, ‘If I keep working and get with the right team and with the right coach that gives me the opportunity to do what I can do, I can do it…”

Payton continues, saying “… Defense, rebounding, hustle plays… he’s giving great energy. That’s what they need.”

Payton is averaging 14.0 points and 2.0 offensive rebounds per game for the Warriors over his last two contests, shooting 78.6 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3.