Gary Payton II was a beloved member of the Golden State Warriors a season ago during their championship run. After letting him walk in free agency, the Warriors went out and re-acquired him at this season’s trade deadline.

A scrappy, tough-minded defensive player just like his Hall-of-Fame father, Payton has continued to make a positive impact for the Warriors in this year’s playoffs. While he is focused on helping Golden State get back to the NBA Finals, Payton has been busy off the basketball court.

Leaving Oregon State University after two years, Payton was never able to finish his degree, but he kept his promise to his mother and can finally say that he is a college graduate.

“It’s really for mom,” Payton said recently, via Janie McCauley of The Associated Press. “I made her a promise to get it done and finished when I left school, so just keeping my word and got that to her. Hope you enjoy it, love it and it was for you.”

To earn his college degree while not only switching teams midseason, but dealing with a core injury since this past offseason, is quite the accomplishment for Payton.

It seems like going back to school and earning your degree is something that runs in the blood of the Warriors, as superstar guard Stephen Curry received his degree from Davidson a year ago as well.

While competing for and winning another championship is Gary Payton II’s main goal, finishing his degree for his mom and fulfilling his promise to her means more than anything. His accomplishment left her “surprised,” and she’s extremely proud of him what he was able to achieve.