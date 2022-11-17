Published November 17, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have now dropped to 6-9 on the season after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. With that, the whole NBA world is buzzing as fans try to figure out who’s to blame for their poor start.

Golden State actually entered the game coming off a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs. Many thought they are going to turn things around soon, especially after winning three of their last four games heading to the showdown with the Suns.

Unfortunately, the Suns exposed the Warriors once again, taking them down 130-119 even without Chris Paul. Stephen Curry dropped 50 points, but even his efforts were not enough to power Golden State to victory.

Former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins blamed the Warriors’ individual play for their struggles, noting that he can’t see the Dubs’ team play from previous years that made them successful.

“The Warriors must have forgotten that basketball is a TEAM sport because I’m seeing a lot of INDIVIDUAL basketball right now! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on…” Perkins said.

However, some aren’t as kind as Perkins when making their assessments, with fans even dropping names as to who they think are the biggest problems for the Warriors. Klay Thompson’s name was mentioned plenty of times, though the rest of the bench didn’t escape the criticisms of the Golden State faithful.

“Klay Thompson, defense, they have like 2 good players… they’ve all checked out,” one Twitter user said.

” [Moses] Moody, [James] Wiseman and [Jonathan] Kuminga have to somewhat take the next step. Klay has stop shooting so much or make what he’s pulling they’ll be fine,” another one pointed out.

Others shared that defense remains the biggest issue for Steve Kerr’s men. One commenter even called them the “worst defensive team in the league.” Heading to Wednesday’s game, the team ranks as the fourth-worst defensive team in the NBA, behind just the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets–all rebuilding teams.

True enough, the Warriors have plenty of problems they need to address. It remains to be seen what Kerr will choose to prioritize, but there’s no doubt he has to take action sooner rather than later.