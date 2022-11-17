Published November 17, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stephen Curry continues to light it up this 2022-23 season. While the Golden State Warriors are struggling, he remains a bright spot for the team with his Michael Jordan-esque performances.

That was the case once again on Wednesday night as the Warriors suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Curry actually exploded for 50 points in the game on top of nine rebounds and six assists. The Dubs sharpshooter shot 17-of-28 from the field and 7-of-11 from the 3-point line as he almost outscored the rest of the team’s starters, who combined for just 52 points.

As usual, Curry made history with his scoring feat. According to ESPN Stats and Info, he just tied Jordan for the second-most 50-point games after turning 30 years old. The 34-year-old superstar now has six of such performances in his 30s, with Wilt Chamberlain the only player who has more with seven.

Considering how Curry is playing right now–plus Golden State’s need to rely on him on the offensive end–it’s actually not hard to see Steph tie and eventually break Chamberlain’s record this campaign.

Stephen Curry has been mentioned in the same breathe as Michael Jordan as of late. Most recently, he became the oldest player since MJ to record back-to-back 40-point games after dropping 40 points in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and 47 in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

While Curry would probably want to get the win rather than the individual record, at least Warriors fans have something to be happy about amid their up-and-down run.