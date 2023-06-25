Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors and Chris Paul's Houston Rockets were once the top two competitors in the Western Conference, with the Warriors having the upper hand. Now, Chris Paul is playing for Steve Kerr's team During a game in which the Warriors beat the Rockets 116-108 on Jan. 20, 2018, one of the most iconic NBA meme's was born.

Kerr and Paul has an exchange before a stoppage of play. Kerr seemed to make a joke, and Paul gave a fake laugh, before turning around and quickly changing to a super serious mood. Now that Paul is on the Warriors, an old clip of him explaining the exchange on Instagram Live.

“Why did I fake laugh at Steve Kerr? Cause s*** wasn't funny,” Paul said in the clip, via Bleacher Report.

CP3 explaining why he fake laughed at Steve Kerr 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uD8CXf4rMW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2023

Paul has met the Warriors in the NBA Playoffs three times. The first time, he came out on top, as his Los Angeles Clippers won the matchup in 2014. The Warriors eliminated his Rockets twice.

Paul has had many teams threaten for an NBA championship, but Paul was often prevented by the Warriors. Those Rockets teams arguably gave him some of the best chances, up there with his Phoenix Suns team that lost in the NBA Finals

Now, Paul joins the Warriors with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and potentially Draymond Green trying to add another ring on the back end of their careers. If Paul comes in and fits well, he could add his first ring to add that last missing piece to his legacy.