When the Golden State Warriors completed a trade for Chris Paul, many remembered the days when Paul and Steph Curry went at it in a heated rivalry when the Warriors and Houston Rockets were contenders in the Western Conference. However, Chris Paul explained that he has had a good relationship with Steph Curry since he came into the league in an appearance with Malika Andrews on ESPN.

“Me and Steph have known each other a long time,” Paul said on ESPN. “My wife was at his wedding, I think him and his wife was at our wedding. But we've known each other for a very long time so I'm excited to get a chance to play alongside him, Klay, Wig, Draymond, all them man, they got an unbelievable organization and that team is just, they've been playing together for a while and they know what they're doing.”

Paul met up with Curry's Warriors in the playoffs three times. The first time was in 2014 when Paul was on the Los Angeles Clippers, and he came out on top that time. They met two more times when Paul was with the Rockets, and the Warriors won both times.

Now, Paul is trying to win his first ring with a group that has a lot of experience doing so. That group prevented him from winning when he was a member of the Rockets. Judging by Paul's appearance on ESPN, it seems that any prior rivalry is put aside, and he will try to help the team win another championship.