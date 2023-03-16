A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Golden State Warriors play horribly when they’re away from Chase Center, but that can’t be said about Stephen Curry despite his team losing yet again on the road, this time to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of a 134-126 score.

In fact, Stephen Curry was essentially the only one who functioned right for the Warriors. He exploded for 50 points on a 20-for-28 shooting from the field. He drilled eight of his 14 attempts from behind the arc while also dishing out six assists in 39 minutes. Somehow, the Warriors still wasted that kind of performance — in a historically ugly manner.

“Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to score 50+ points, make 8+ threes and shoot 70% from the field but have his team lose in regulation,” per OptaSTATS.

Stephen Curry did get plenty of help on offense, but only Jordan Poole was the other Warriors player who scored in double digits and shot better than 50 percent from the field (19 on 6/11 FG). Klay Thompson, who went off for 38 points in last Monday’s home win over the Milwaukee Bucks, shot just 6-for-16 for 15 points.

The loss to the Clippers was not a great sign at all for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, as it was the first leg of their five-game road trip that will next take them to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The Warriors are still inside the top-six picture in the Western Conference standings with a 36-34 record, but one could only imagine how high up Golden State would have been if it weren’t so bad on the road, where the team is just 7-27.