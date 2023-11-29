Paul Pierce thinks that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is no longer a reliable perimeter defender.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a bit of an up and down start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors currently sit a game below at .500 at 8-9, and so far, Thompson has looked somewhat like a shell of himself at times, as his shooting percentages on the season are still well below his career averages.

Recently, former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce dropped a brutal truth bomb on Thompson's struggles and what they mean for the Warriors going forward.

“[Stephen Curry] is still great, but if you're not getting a high level Klay Thompson, it's different,” said Pierce on former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett's KG Certified podcast, via SHOWTIME Basketball. “…you can't be the same defensively. Remember, Klay was one of the best two-way players at one point in his career, but now, as he gets older, these defensive assignments with these young stars, that's tough. He has to guard Devin Booker, he has to guard Jaylen Brown. He's got to guard these cats… when you have the miles and that age under you, it's tough.”

Klay Thompson indeed does not seem to possess the mobility that he once had prior to two devastating lower leg injuries he suffered in 2019 and 2020. Although his jump shot will most likely round back into form as the season progresses, Pierce's point remains true that Thompson is no longer the reliable perimeter defender who can take on tough defensive assignments on a nightly basis for the Warriors, especially as the talent in the league continues to expand.