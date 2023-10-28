The Golden State Warriors won their game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, not long after dropping their home opener to the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors silenced plenty of doubters with their win over last year's younger and fresher playoff foes, asserting their dominance once again. Stephen Curry has had the time of his life on the Warriors' bench recently. Jonathan Kuminga got a key injury update for the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets. Chris Paul made a hilarious confession about playing with basketball's famous ‘chef' recently.

On Saturday afternoon, fellow Warriors star Draymond Green shared his thoughts on Curry's 41-point performance against the Sacramento Kings.

Fan reactions were also of the excited variety.

Let’s goooo boi! This our year! — OPM (@optimalPM) October 28, 2023

Curry is inching closer to Michael Jordan territory as the years go by. He isn't far off from a record set by the man known as ‘Air Jordan' according to the latest tally from ESPN Stats & Info.

Green upped the ante, sharing his hyped-up thoughts about Curry's place on the all-time top ten list of NBA GOATS. He shared his thoughts on his Twitter account in an attempt to hype up his four-time championship-winning teammate's career.

30 Top 5 All Time. He not 5! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 28, 2023

Kevon Looney also got love from fans on X as he helped to lock down the paint against a much bigger and more physical Kings team, at least on paper. With the Warriors scheduled to play the young, up-and-coming Houston Rockets on Sunday night at 7 p.m., the time is now for Golden State to rally together and restore the team's ‘strength in numbers' philosophy, behind the strength of older and younger players alike.

The Warriors will have their hands full against a young Rockets team led by Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and numerous other young potential stars.