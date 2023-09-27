Rudy Gay and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Gay is expected to compete for Golden State's open roster spot during training camp. If he makes the team, Gay will provide a reliable veteran presence.

Rudy Gay, Warriors agree to one-year contract

The Warriors have been linked to a number of veteran players, including Dwight Howard, over the past few weeks. Golden State was even connected to Gay early in free agency, but nothing initially came to fruition.

Throughout the Warriors' dynasty, they have relied on adding key veterans around their Steph Curry-led core. Their veterans have typically stepped up and played pivotal roles in the NBA playoffs. Perhaps Rudy Gay can do the same.

Gay, 37, isn't the same player he once was. He still can help a team though. Despite averaging just 14.6 minutes per game with the Utah Jazz during the 2022-23 season, Gay posted 5.2 points per game. He was fairly inefficient from the field, but Gay displayed that he can still contribute.

Again, at the very least, Gay provides veteran leadership. Golden State obviously already has this in Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and newly-acquired Chris Paul. But having a bench/role player who's a respected veteran doesn't hurt.

Gay isn't guaranteed a spot on this roster though. He will need to earn it during NBA training camp. It will be interesting to see what his future holds in Golden State.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Rudy Gay and the Warriors as they are made available.