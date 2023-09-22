The Golden State Warriors recently brought in former All-Star center Dwight Howard for a workout and to meet with the brain trust of the organization. Looking for ways to upgrade their frontcourt depth, the Warriors looked at Howard as a potential veteran signing late in the offseason.

On Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Howard will not be signing with the team and Golden State will not be bringing in a veteran center in order to maintain roster flexibility heading into the preseason.

Howard, 37, spent the last year in Taiwan after failing to earn himself another contract in the NBA. He has been looking to make a comeback to the league despite efforts to try and recruit others stars to play overseas with him.

Kevon Looney is the Warriors only true center with training camp right around the corner, which is why they have had interest in adding another experienced option in their frontcourt. Despite reports suggesting that things went well with Howard and the Warriors, the eight-time All-Star will now have to reach out to other teams in order to try and get back to playing in the NBA.

Known for the eight years he spent with the Orlando Magic to begin his career, Howard is definitely a future Hall of Famer even though he has been a shell of the player he used to be.

In 18 total NBA seasons, Howard averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor. He's made the All-NBA list eight different times, he led the league in rebounding five times, he led the league in blocks two times, and Howard was a contributor on the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers team that won a championship.

A decorated two-way big man who was the best center in the league during his prime, Howard's basketball career is now in question after failing to earn a contract with the Warriors.