If there's anybody that understands the position that Chris Paul may soon face himself in, its former Golden State Warriors point guard and three-time NBA champion Shaun Livingston.

The No. 4 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Livingston's promising career was curtailed by a major knee that he suffered in just his third season. With his athleticism severely impaired, the 6-foot-7 floor general would have to lean on his basketball IQ, fundamentals and technique more than ever. An approach that players usually take as they get older, this is what makes him an interesting foil for the 12-time All-Star.

Like most players who process the game at a high level, Paul has always played somewhat methodically. However, as he gets older (the former No. 4 pick is now 38 years old), this becomes increasingly apparent.

Which is why when projecting the role that CP3 might have with the Warriors moving forward, one may not have to look much further than Livingston and how he commandeered the second unit. The stabilizing presence that he was because of his know-how and shooting touch.

It would seem to go against the grain of a Golden State offense that isn't necessarily run-and-gun, but certainly isn't afraid to play at a fast pace or have all-time 3-point leader Stephen Curry launch a long-range missile early in the shot clock.

This is the main area where Livingston sees Paul –with his steadiness and intentional playmaking — helping the Warriors, and particularly in the playoffs.

CP3 and the P stands for Playoffs

“When you go back and look at our teams that were able to win on the road – and I’m talking about win on the road, which you have to do in the playoffs – you’ve got to be able to get stops. Period.” Shaun Livingston says, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “But you also need a little bit of diversity in your offense. Our teams had that. Of course, we had it with (Kevin Durant). But even with the teams before he came, we had other ways of scoring.

“Chris [Paul] brings that. He brings another playmaker and someone who is trusted in the moments that matter the most.”

That said, there is potential for Paul's presence to lead to problems rather than paradise. With he and the fiery Draymond Green now on the same team, and Green still talking about how much he hates the veteran after their contentious playoff battles, CP3 could turn out to be more like C4.

“The key is Draymond and CP being able to coexist,” Livingston admits. “Both are dominant personalities… leaders in their way. Both are very prideful players with big egos. They’ve exceeded their potential and expectations.”

“Can they coexist in one locker room?” he asks, voicing a question that the entire NBA world is waiting to find out the answer to.