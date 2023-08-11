When it comes to Christmas Day, it's all about family, celebrations, time off from work and perhaps snow on the ground. From a sports perspective, the NBA takes the lead on that notable holiday. The 2023-24 season will see the NBA present 5 games for its fans, and it will save the best for last as Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets will host Steph Curry the Golden State Warriors.

NBA’s Christmas Day slate of games for the 2023-2024 season, per @ShamsCharania. 🎁 Bucks @ Knicks

🎁 76ers @ Heat

🎁 Celtics @ Lakers

🎁 Mavericks @ Suns

🎁 Warriors @ Nuggets pic.twitter.com/T0ulrWM6SA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2023

While some fans may be tempted to turn their screens off after Game 3 or Game 4, the fifth game will offer a confrontation between Jokic and Curry. No, those two All-Stars and Most Valuable Player candidates are not going to check each other, but they may put on a show anyway.

If Curry gets off to a hot start with his shot, it may inspire Jokic to respond. If it's Jokic who dominates early, Curry may follow up with an impressive shooting night. When superstars collide, neither one wants to let the other get the edge.

The Warriors-Nuggets game will be preceded by Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the opener of the 5-game set. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will spend their holiday in Miami before a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

Game 3 will feature the NBA's greatest traditional rivalry as the Boston Celtics will be in Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will lead the way against LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The fourth game will feature the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, and the scoring duel between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker has a chance to upstage the late-night battle between Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic.

No NBA turkeys are being served on Christmas Day in this feast.