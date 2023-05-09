Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal loss in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now down 3-1, the Warriors have a steep hill to climb if they want to keep their season alive. Towards the end of Game 4, the Warriors looked discombobulated and it resulted in some drastic shots from Stephen Curry. However, Colin Cowherd thinks the blame belongs to everyone besides Curry.

"Of course he was taking all those shots. Who would he trust?" — @ColinCowherd on Steph Curry's greatness despite Warriors Game 4 loss pic.twitter.com/QiTAP2DHim — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 9, 2023

“Look at this team, Klay Thompson is sometimes as awful as he is good, [Andrew] Wiggins is meek, Donte DiVincenzo a couple of turnovers last night, Jordan Poole nobody trusts him, Draymond Green doesn’t give you offense, and Kevon Looney can just rebound…Gary Payton II was Steph Curry’s best teammate last night…what are the Warriors without Steph?”

Colin Cowherd seemingly eviscerates every other Warriors player besides Curry, pointing out all of their flaws that would get exposed more deliberately without Curry. He even goes on to say that without Steph Curry, the Warriors would most likely be a lottery team.

In terms of last night, the flaws Cowherd listed about Curry’s teammates is the reason he has no issue with the shots that Curry took. He doesn’t think Curry has any reason to trust anybody else on the roster, and in general, is the only reason for the dynasty in the first place.

It is a fighting argument from Cowherd, although a hypothetical that might stand a chance if really considered. Removing any great players from their respective teams would obviously make their teams worse, although Curry might be a more particular case. In any case, this Warriors team does not look good enough to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and defend their title even with Stephen Curry.