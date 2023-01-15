The Golden State Warriors will be even more short-handed than normal for their matinee back-to-backs against the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. At least Steph Curry seems set to play in both games, though.

Steve Kerr said before tipoff of Sunday’s matchup with the Bulls that the reigning Finals MVP has been cleared to play in both sides of the Warriors’ back-to-back, assuming his body feels up for it after recently returning from nearly a month on the sideline, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Curry has played two games since coming back from a left shoulder injury suffered on December 14th against the Indiana Pacers. Golden State went a surprising 6-5 in his absence, taking advantage of an eight-game home stand by winning five in a row at Chase Center.

The Warriors have split games with the thoroughly undermanned Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs since his return, falling to their Western Conference rivals at home before blowing out the rebuilding Spurs in front of a record-setting crowd at the Alamodome. Steph Curry was on a soft minutes limit against the Suns and didn’t play in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, watching from the bench after Golden State had built an insurmountable lead.

The Warriors hit their peak offensively against the Spurs, beginning their five-game road trip on a high note. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/kzvW7OqbTu — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) January 14, 2023

The 34-year-old should be relatively fresh versus the Bulls as a result, especially key with Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman out. Klay Thompson will play on Sunday, but Kerr told reporters that Curry’s fellow Splash Brother will sit on Monday versus the Wizards, just as he has in one half of back-to-backs since the season tipped off.

The Warriors enter Sunday’s action at 21-21, eighth in a crowded Western Conference. They face the Wizards in the nation’s capital at 12:00 p.m. (PT) on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.