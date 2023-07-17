Stephen Curry's legendary accuracy is not exclusive to shooting basketballs from the logo during NBA games. The Golden State Warriors superstar point guard also flashed his sniping abilities to win the American Century Championship on Sunday. Curry sank an 18-foot putt to win the tournament, his first ever in a celebrity event.

“I was hitting the ball pretty solid, so felt I would have a chance,” Stephen Curry said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “On the putt, I was surprisingly calm. The last five feet felt like slow motion.”

Curry has won nearly everything there is to win in the NBA, both from an individual and team perspective, but adding a golf title to his resume definitely felt like striking gold for the two-time league Most Valuable Player.

“I don't do this for a living, so it's something you dream about,” Curry added. “I've been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I've got some hardware to show for it. It's pretty special.”

Curry topped the field that also included former tennis pro Mardy Fish, who finished the tournament behind the Warriors shooter. Placing third was Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

It's also worth noting that Stephen Curry is the tournament's first Black participant to win the tournament, which has been in existence for 34 years. Others on the field were two-time MLB All-Star Mark Mulder and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Curry can play more golf while it's still the NBA offseason but it won't be long before he needs to get down to serious work in preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.