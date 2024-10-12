The Golden State Warriors picked up a 109-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings in their latest preseason contest on Friday night, but they were dealt a scare when star guard Stephen Curry was forced out of the game early with a finger injury. Curry jammed his finger during the first half of the game, and ended up leaving the court before halftime before not returning to action for the second half of the game.

While the Warriors have only been playing Curry during the first half of their preseason contests so far, it was concerning to see him pick up an injury ahead of the start of the 2024-25 regular season. Thankfully, Golden State was dealt some encouraging news after the game, as X-rays on Curry's finger came back negative, with the team labeling him day-to-day as he tends to this injury.

Warriors dodge bullet with Stephen Curry injury update

The Warriors and their fans will breathe a collective sigh of relief after getting this injury update on Curry, because if he was forced to miss any sort of time, the team would be in trouble. While Golden State has surrounded Curry with a strong supporting cast ahead of the new season, if you remove him from the equation, they suddenly look very vulnerable, which goes to show just how important he is to their operation.

That isn't exactly news to anyone, especially when you consider the big numbers Curry put up last season (26.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 4.5 RPG, 45 FG%) weren't even good enough to lead the Warriors to the playoffs. While this injury update on Curry is great, Golden State will play it safe with him throughout the remainder of the preseason, and it won't be much of a surprise if he doesn't end up taking the floor for the Warriors next preseason contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.