Stephen Curry has achieved everything there is for him to achieve in his professional basketball career. The Golden State Warriors star is a four-time NBA champion, a former unanimous MVP, and he finally earned the coveted Finals MVP award that has eluded him for years. Moreover, he already won the FIBA World Cup gold medal with Team USA twice. The only thing missing from Curry's resume is an Olympic gold medal, which he promptly achieved in a starring role for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Curry may have taken a backseat for Team USA to start the proceedings, but he emerged as the team's killer in the clutch. No one would forget soon how he made four straight three-pointers to seal the deal in the gold-medal game against France. And in a warm homecoming befitting of a hero, the Warriors gave Curry a tribute in his return to Chase Center for preseason action.

In a cool pregame moment, two pillars of the Warriors dynasty, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green, presented Curry his gold medal. Green put the medal around Curry's neck before he and Kerr embraced the 36-year-old star, much to the delight of the crowd at Chase Center.

Expand Tweet

At this point, Curry is simply going through side quests in his Hall of Fame career. It wasn't as if the Warriors star needed to win an Olympic gold medal for him to bolster his resume even further, as his track record of success already speaks for itself.

But Curry's competitive nature knows no bounds. He is a born winner, and as long as he can play at a high level, he will want to reach the mountaintop of every competition he can find himself in. Now, he can set his sights towards leading the Warriors in one last championship-contending dance.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors' last dance

The past two seasons have not exactly been kind to the Warriors. Their title defense during the 2022-23 season was over before it began after Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole, destroying the team's locker-room chemistry in the process. And then last year, the Warriors found it difficult to build a consistent rhythm, what with Green's off-court troubles as well as Klay Thompson's struggles.

But through those two years, Curry has remained one of the best players in the association. As seen in the way he stepped up for Team USA in the face of adversity in their Olympic semifinals clash against Serbia, the Warriors star can still deliver when it matters the most.

The question now is, do the Warriors have a good enough roster to compete for another championship? The jury is still out on whether or not they do. But they have at least returned to their “Strength in Numbers” roots, relying on plenty of quality players to replace the contributions of Thompson.

What the Warriors will need is an emergence from one of its key young players, such as Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski. They will need to blossom into an All-Star-level player, and by then, perhaps the Dubs can fancy themselves as true title contenders.