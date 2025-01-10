The Golden State Warriors are preparing to play the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. However, Golden State will be without a number of players in the game. Stephen Curry (bilateral knee injury management) and Draymond Green (left L5-s1 disc) are among the Warriors who have been ruled out, per the NBA injury report.

Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain), Gray Payton II (left calf strain), Brandin Podziemski (right abdominal injury management) and Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) are all out as well. Meanwhile, Trayce Jackson-Davis (left eye contusion) is questionable and Moses Moody (left knee patellar tendonopathy) is probable for Friday's game.

The Warriors will need a complete team effort to defeat the Pacers with so many players ruled out. Earning a victory on the road without Curry and Green, who are the leaders of the team, will unquestionably be difficult for the Warriors.

It is worth mentioning that the Pacers have many players who are currently listed as questionable for Friday, including Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain) and Myles Turner (illness).

Warriors hoping to defeat Pacers despite plethora of injury absences

The Warriors will enter the game with a 19-8 record, which is good for ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Golden State had a quality start to the season, but they have played a mediocre brand of basketball in recent action. The Pacers are 20-18 overall and are sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The game could still be competitive, but Haliburton and Turner's final injury statuses will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game. The Warriors are hopeful that they can get healthy soon. Golden State is trying to climb the standings, something that is difficult to do without their best players on the floor.

The Warriors and Pacers will go head-to-head in Indiana on Friday night.