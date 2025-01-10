The Golden State Warriors visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report alongside Myles Turner, and both players are listed as questionable. Haliburton is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Turner has an illness after going for 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and three steals against the Brooklyn Nets. Here’s everything we know about Tyrese Haliburton’s injury and his playing status vs. the Warriors.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Warriors

Given Tyrese Haliburton is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he could end up playing. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen his name on the injury report. Haliburton was questionable for the Pacers’ Chicago Bulls matchup but hasn’t missed a game this week. He notched a double-double (16 points, 13 assists) in Chicago’s 129-113 win after finishing with 23 points and eight assists in a 113-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

This should be a big-time challenge between the Pacers and the Warriors. Once left for dead earlier in the season, the Pacers have erupted of late, winning four straight and five of their last six outings. This surge has been spurred by Haliburton, averaging 24.8 points on 50.8% shooting, 48.6% from deep, 11.0 assists, and 1.8 steals throughout the four-game streak. Before then, many began to speculate the Pacers would explore a trade before the NBA’s deadline.

Turner hasn’t been quite as dominant as Haliburton, but he has also stepped his game up compared to his season averages. He’s scored 20+ points in two of his last three games, including a 21 points in a 128-115 win against the Miami Heat, followed by a 20-point game in the Pacers’ 126-108 win against the Phoenix Suns. This season, Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Haliburton averages 18.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The last time the Pacers faced the Warriors, they were victorious 111-105 on December 23. Turner led with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

However, when it comes to Haliburton playing against the Warriors, there’s a decent chance he’ll suit up.